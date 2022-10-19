Two Dead After Hot Air Balloon in Turkey Crash Lands

A plane crashed into a family home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing two passengers on board.The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday.Authorities in the town of Keene are yet to reveal how many people died in the fiery crash but they did say that no one in the building was killed.Keene Mayor George Hansel said two people inside the plane were killed but that it was “fortunate” that no one on the ground died as well.He said Saturday that the investigation was...

