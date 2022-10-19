ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Two Dead After Hot Air Balloon in Turkey Crash Lands

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzbZv_0if0Iu4B00
Ichad Albert / 500px via Getty Images

A hot air balloon tourist ride in Turkey took a deadly turn after windy conditions led to a harsh landing, killing two Spanish tourists and injuring three others. Thirty people were aboard the balloon, including two crew members. The hot air balloon crash landed in the Cappadocia region in Nevsehir province, with the governor’s office saying the accident was caused by “a sudden increase in wind.” The injured weren’t in life-threatening condition, according to the governor’s office. The sightseeing tour over Turkey’s volcanic rock formations is a popular attraction, reportedly bringing in millions of tourists a year.

Read it at CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Plane Wreckage Found in Costa Rica After Gold’s Gym Tycoon Goes Missing

A German tycoon who disappeared in a private plane while traveling from Mexico is feared dead, after a plane wreck was reportedly found about 17 miles from the airport in Limon, Costa Rica, where it was headed. The businessman, 53-year-old fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, was flying with members of his family. According to Reuters, the plane went missing on Friday night after it ceased communicating “with the control tower near Barra de Parismina,” close to Limon. Schaller’s business, RSG Group, is perhaps best known in the U.S. as the parent company of the Gold’s Gym brand, which it acquired in 2020.Read it at Reuters
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
TheDailyBeast

Plane Crashes in to Family Home Killing 2 People on Board

A plane crashed into a family home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing two passengers on board.The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday.Authorities in the town of Keene are yet to reveal how many people died in the fiery crash but they did say that no one in the building was killed.Keene Mayor George Hansel said two people inside the plane were killed but that it was “fortunate” that no one on the ground died as well.He said Saturday that the investigation was...
KEENE, NH
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy