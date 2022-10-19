Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NBC Philadelphia
Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say
A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox29.com
Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Reports of gunshots led police to a home on the 4300 block of American Street, where a 26-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just before 5 a.m.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes
A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: Man found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found inside a car in West Philadelphia injured from a shooting. According to authorities, police responded to 38th Street and Girard Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. Officials say a 53-year-old man...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
fox29.com
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
fox29.com
Police: Death investigation reveals man in wheelchair was gunned down in Oxford Circle residence
PHILADELPHIA - After conducting a death investigation, investigators have determined that a man who uses a wheelchair was fatally shot in Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Alcott Street around 8:42 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting screaming and a disturbance. Chief Inspector Scott Small says...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
Shooting Threat Locks Down Philly High School: Report
John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia went under lockdown on Friday, Oct. 21 after violent threats were made online, according to a report by CBS News. An Instagram user posted an image with a rifle and the caption "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am," the outlet wrote citing police.
fox29.com
Police: Off-duty security guard fatally shot outside West Philadelphia bar
An off-duty security guard has died after he was shot outside of the bar where he worked in West Philadelphia, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder
Police have developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NBC Philadelphia
Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say
A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
