Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters, and some of them are more notorious than others. Guys like All Might and Izuku continue to drive buzz with Shigaraki while other fighters have faded into the black. Some of its most popular heroes have climbed the ranks out of goodwill while fans love to hate others. And according to a new poll, well – Mineta has come out as the actual worst character.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Dark Lighting and Visuals Will Be Addressed Before Season 2
In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans objected to some episodes they said were too dark to properly see and understand. The issue reared its head again in the first season of the Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and in both cases, the creatives behind the show defended the baffling decision as a creative choice. Now that the first season is over, though, it seems as if showrunner Ryan Condal is backing off of that a little bit, and seems open to addressing fan concerns.
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
Cabinet of Curiosities Star Crispin Glover Explains Why Horror Needs Dark Endings (Exclusive)
Guillermo del Toro's new series, Cabinet of Curiosities, hit Netflix earlier this week, and series star Crispin Glover isn't promising anybody a happy ending. In fact, the Back to the Future and Charlie's Angels star feels like one of the great things about horror is that you don't have a formulaic ending, and that there are various ways that dark or bittersweet endings can be as good or better than the happy ending the audience thinks they want.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Filming Start Revealed
Marvel Studios is getting ready to wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Phase Four has opened up many doors for the future of the MCU and has even given us some pretty good characters to pay attention to over the next few years. One of those characters being Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha Harkness is one of a few characters that will be getting their own spin-off series out of Phase Four with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn just last week revealed that filming would begin sometime next month, but it seems that the official start date for the series is in early December. According to Production List, the project will begin filming on December 5th in Atlanta, GA.
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
David Tennant Says He Was Worried About That Big Doctor Who Twist
Sunday's Doctor Who special episode, "The Power of the Doctor", saw the conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's time as the Thirteenth Doctor, but the scene in which she regenerated into the Fourteenth Doctor hit viewers with a shocking twist. Instead of regenerating into a character portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, who had previously been announced as the Fourteenth Doctor, she instead regenerated into David Tennant, the actor who previously played the Tenth iteration of the character. It's since been announced that Tennant is playing the Fourteenth Doctor and will appear in a handful of episodes in the upcoming season before handing off to Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and the actor's surprise return has thrilled fans, but for Tennant, he was a bit concerned about it all.
Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wins Saturn Award
Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani won a Saturn Award this week. She was honored for the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Streaming Series. Fans loved her acceptance speech where she celebrated her castmates. (Affectionately calling them some nerds which led to some loud cheers.) The Ms. Marvel star also thanked everyone who poured their creative vision into the show on Disney+. While some coverage of the show has focused on raw streaming numbers, they don't tell the whole story. Among the early streaming era of the MCU, Kamala Khan's debut performed higher with Gen Z audiences than those that came before. That's an important pillar for Marvel moving forward, so it did its job in that regard. Also, it created some more hype for The Marvels coming next year. You can check out her acceptance speech down below courtesy of Ms. Marvel UK.
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
DC's Stargirl: Pat and The Shade Return to the Shadowlands in "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two" Clip (Exclusive)
Last week on DC's Stargirl, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) returned to Blue Valley to enlist Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) help, bringing her to an area below the mysterious Helix Institute where she was met with Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who had tracked down her brother Todd to the location. While The Shade wants Courtney to help Jennie get the darkness out of her ring that has been messing with his powers, Courtney things the solution is to save Jennie's brother who is being held upstairs. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn't quite go as planned and both The Shade and Pat end up taken into the Shadowlands. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Pat (Owen Wilson) and The Shade are on a mission to leave the Shadowlands… but that isn't going so well, either.
House of the Dragon Season 1: Every Episode Ranked
The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, if you can believe that. The past 10 weeks have flown by, as Game of Thrones fans had the opportunity to witness the origins of the civil war that nearly destroyed the Targaryen family. The series has broken records for HBO throughout its first season and received just as much critical acclaim as its predecessor. There's a reason that people can't stop talking about it days after the Season 1 finale.
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
House of the Dragon Just Set Up Major Conflict Between Rhaenyra and Daemon for Season 2
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, which means all eyes are now focused squarely on the second installment of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. While the first season focused on the growing rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it appears as though another personal conflict it going to be a focal point of Season 2. They may fight on the same side, but Rhaenyra and Daemon have a lot of differences to work through.
Marvel Snap Lets You Kill Uncle Ben Over and Over Again
Marvel Snap lets players re-live Spider-Man's greatest failure over and over again. Last week, Nuverse released Marvel Snap, a new mobile card game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. The game features decks of 12 cards (each of which features a different Marvel character) that players use to battle for control of one of three locations. Many of the decks have synergies that work well together, with some players creating new cards or powering up each other when played.
Here's When James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Start at DC Studios
Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Films branch in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both Gunn and Safran will operate as Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of the newly rebranded DC Studios. The pair will shepherd in a new era for the studio, with their primary focus being on film, TV, and animation under a single production house. Warner Bros. was reportedly courting both Gunn and Safran for months until they momentarily went after The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin. Reports claim that Safran didn't want to take on the job without the help of a creative mind like Gunn's, so the director coming along is just the icing on the cake. According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will begin their tenure starting on November 1st, 2022, and their contracts will last for four years.
New Lord of the Rings Game Gets More Screenshots, Details from Creators
After first being announced earlier in the year, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria returned once more this week with some new images and details shared by the creators. Free Range Games, the developer working on Return to Moria, spoke to the Lord of the Rings-focused Nerd of the Rings to offer discussions about the features and mechanics at play in the game as well as the decision to focus on the Dwarves and the story at hand.
