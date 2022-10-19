ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Julia Roberts, George Clooney captain a forgettable rom-com trip in 'Ticket to Paradise'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUdLJ_0if0IQmV00

Signs that times have changed are all around us, but a Julia Roberts romantic comedy has always implied a certain amount of quality. Nostalgia, however, is a fickle mistress, and her latest, “Ticket to Paradise,” is no “Notting Hill.” It’s not even a “Larry Crowne.”

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), “Paradise” (★★ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Friday) reteams A-list “Ocean’s 11” stars Roberts with George Clooney as a pair of bickering exes out to break up their daughter’s wedding before she makes the same mistakes they did. The only errors in sight, though, are in the rom-com itself, a mediocre effort that’s pleasantly beachy, fitfully funny and a waste of its famous leads' hefty chemistry.

David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) have been divorced for years after getting hitched right out of college. Their marriage fell apart soon after the birth of their only daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever). Anytime they're near each other, they’re leveling verbal haymakers, even at Lily’s graduation.

Lily and her best friend Wren (mercurial wunderkind Billie Lourd) head off to Bali for a holiday before Lily starts her job at a high-end law firm. One night, Lily meets and falls for seaweed farmer Gede (Maxime Bouttier) and, 37 days later, she emails her parents that she’s getting married in paradise. David and Georgia – whose clingy French pilot boyfriend Paul (Lucas Bravo) is on their flight – travel to the big event and have four days to break up the youngsters. Predictable shenanigans ensue, from snake bites to accidental hookups, as the parents cause chaos yet also start to see that their kid has found love (and they might be rekindling some sparks themselves).

Some moments really work when the film reminds you that Clooney and Roberts still are Movie Stars: A round of drunken beer pong leads to the middle-aged pair’s “dinosaur” dance moves, set to “Jump Around” and a couple of other retro jams. (Clooney harnesses serious dad energy doing the Cabbage Patch.) But those scenes are fleeting, and David and Georgia’s dynamic – inexplicably going from hateful sniping to playful flirting – feels forced and far-fetched. Adding Paul into the mix as a bumbling oaf (and not even a particularly lovable one) creates an unnecessary love triangle.

'Gaslit':Julia Roberts explains why she wanted Sean Penn as her TV husband in Watergate series

You don’t see enough of David and Georgia’s relationship for it to make sense, and the same goes for Lily and Gede, so the whole premise is wobbly. The rom-com also brings up the Balinese traditions and culture of Gede’s family, but rather than exploring it or creating a bond between moms and dads, their main function is to make obvious comments about David and Georgia in a language the Americans don’t understand.

Folks, this is "Paradise" lost: The movie at times wants to be mean-spirited (especially early on with its two Hollywood legends) yet doesn't have the heart to stick to it, and it's not clever or funny enough to be an enjoyably lighthearted romp about second chances. And this familiar throwback, coming on the heels of "Bros," just makes that hilarious gay romance feel even more remarkably nuanced in comparison.

One doesn't put Roberts and Clooney together on screen without conjuring at least a little magic. But dusting off an old copy of her "America's Sweethearts" or his "One Fine Day" is more likely to scratch that rom-com itch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes

Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

649K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy