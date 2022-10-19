Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
San Diegans upset over SDG&E's plan to raise rates 8% in 2023
San Diegans are expressing concern about San Diego Gas & Electric's proposal for a significant rate hike in 2023.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
theregistrysocal.com
Developing the Next Space for San Diego’s Soaring Life Science Industry
The impact of life sciences on the San Diego metro region cannot be overstated as it currently ranks as the third largest hub in the country. Biotech companies are leasing millions of square feet across the city, as companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Artiva Biotherapeutics anchor an incredibly strong ecosystem that is creating cutting-edge medical technology and life-saving cures for diseases.
theregistrysocal.com
Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM
Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
SDG&E expected to raise customers' rates in 2023
Officials from San Diego Gas & Electric are beginning outreach early to prepare customers for an expected rate increase on Jan. 1, 2023.
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
Revolutionary ‘water batteries’ may soon power 135,000 homes in California
San Diego is looking into new ways to keep power flowing. According to reports from NPR, the San Diego Water Authority wants to use the San Vicente Reservoir to store solar energy in water batteries that can power up to 135,000 homes. The goal is to create a sustainable energy system that can keep the lights on even when the Sun has fallen from the sky.
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California The post Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location appeared first on What Now San Diego: The Best Source For San Diego News.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
foxla.com
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast
LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
countynewscenter.com
County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
northcountydailystar.com
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th
In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
chulavistatoday.com
Average Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since At Least 2018
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018. today, dropping 7.2 cents to $5.985, falling below $6 for the first time since Sept. 27. The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days since rising to a...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Rebuilt fire station opens in Carlsbad
Fire Station 2 crews were in need of an upgrade, as they now respond to 4,000 calls a year.
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
Oceanside residents push back against potential 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse project
They say the building would bring more traffic and noise pollution to their area.
eastcountymagazine.org
FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT
October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
Comments / 0