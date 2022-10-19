ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Developing the Next Space for San Diego’s Soaring Life Science Industry

The impact of life sciences on the San Diego metro region cannot be overstated as it currently ranks as the third largest hub in the country. Biotech companies are leasing millions of square feet across the city, as companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Artiva Biotherapeutics anchor an incredibly strong ecosystem that is creating cutting-edge medical technology and life-saving cures for diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM

Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
CARLSBAD, CA
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th

In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Average Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since At Least 2018

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018. today, dropping 7.2 cents to $5.985, falling below $6 for the first time since Sept. 27. The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days since rising to a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT

October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
SANTEE, CA

