Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
Officials broke ground on new playground in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Officials broke ground Thursday afternoon for a new and improved playground facility at the Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon. The new playground will be all inclusive including children with developmental challenges. Ballad Health representatives presented a one hundred-thousand-dollar check to get the ball rolling on...
The state of the City of Kingsport looks good, according to City Manager
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The state of the City of Kingsport is good according to City manager, Chris McCartt, who made that statement Thursday morning during the annual State of the City Presentation. McCartt talked about the city's successes and positives during the Kingsport Chamber State of the City...
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Carter County Sheriff's Office looking to raise pay for deputies
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Commission proposed an initiative for all Carter County Sheriff's Office employees to get a five dollar pay increase. The starting hourly rate for an entry level patrol officer at the Carter County Sheriff's office is $13.80. The new rate for all...
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
Borderline Billiards in Bristol hosting WPBA Pros
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people from around the world are in Bristol this week for a billiards competition. The Women's Professional Billiard Association Lady Pros is taking place at Borderline Billiards on State Street. The event was originally scheduled for 2019, but the pandemic put it on...
93-year-old Korean war veteran honored in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and State Senator Rusty Crowe honored Korean War Veteran, Sergeant James Lee Baker, Monday. They presented Baker, 93, with awards from the state and federal government. Baker was never awarded for the injuries he sustained during his time in the war. While on six-man patrol in No Man’s Valley, Korea, Baker’s right leg was hit with shrapnel, and he suffered extensive injures.
Inaugural Bristol Oktoberfest scheduled for Saturday
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The inaugural Bristol Oktoberfest is set for Saturday in downtown Bristol. Discover Bristol is hosting the event that is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Participants will check-in and show proof of registration at the Bristol Hotel. They will then receive their event passport card.
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
The Wine and Whiskey Festival taking place in downtown Kingsport Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Wine and Whiskey Festival is returning to Downtown Kingsport!. It's happening tomorrow evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event is a way to raise money for the Downtown Kingsport Association. A wide variety of whiskey and wine...
Woman convicted of 1st degree murder in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, (WCYB) — Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, announced Friday that Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. According to the...
Man dies after house fire in Greeneville Saturday
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 76-year-old man has died following a house fire in Greeneville early Saturday morning, authorities say. It happened at 65 Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. where firefighters discovered the body of a man still in the home. A second person was in the home...
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
Court date set for teen accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A court date for a 16-year-old juvenile accused of killing his brother and grandmother with a hammer has been set. Jordan Allen is scheduled to appear in court on November 30. Allen will be tried as an adult after the district attorney's office filed...
Lebanon man convicted in shooting
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Lebanon man has been convicted for a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to commonwealth’s attorney Zac Stoots, a jury convicted Josiah Tyree Hilsner, of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting happened...
Golden Vikings: Tennessee High celebrates 1972 National Championship Football Team
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The story of the 1972 Tennessee High National Championship football team actually began two years earlier in 1970. "I was a sophomore and in our first game of the year against (Sullivan ) East we were behind in the 4th quarter," said Linebacker and Tight End Greg Jones. "We came back and won and I said 'we're never going to give up'."
Broken Yolk in Bristol serving up fresh breakfast on the go
BRISTOL, Va--A new food truck in Bristol is serving up delicious and creative breakfast sandwiches. The Broken Yolk is the newest food truck to open at Bristol's Food Truck Park at Exit 7. The truck is grilling up comfort breakfast sandwiches like their classic bacon, egg, and cheese with chipotle...
