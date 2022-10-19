Hexagon and Vansteelandt partner to capture aerial data of Belgium and Luxemburg for the HxGN Content Program

Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
Dodge Construction Central 2.0: An Integrated Solution Suite of the Industry’s Largest Datasets Now Accessible via One Platform
Dodge Construction Network today announced its new platform Dodge Construction Central 2.0, the industry’s most comprehensive construction data solution. The new product integrates the critical construction industry content within Dodge Data & Analytics, The Blue Book Network, IMS and Sweets into one platform and interface. Featuring an intuitive, highly...
aithority.com
DXAS, a Joint Venture Established by Kagome and NEC, to Provide AI Farming Advice and Automated Irrigation Control Services for Pulse Drip Irrigation
DXAS Agricultural Technology, a joint venture between Kagome Co., Ltd. and NEC Corporation, will be enhancing NEC’s AI-enabled agricultural ICT platform, CropScope, with the addition of AI farming management advice and an automated irrigation control function for pulse drip irrigation. The platform’s new functions are expected to be deployed...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Sky Power International awards exclusive India distribution contract to Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd
Zerosum Technologies will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market. Sky Power International, a manufacturer and distributor of aircraft engines and components has announced that the company has selected Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd as an exclusive distribution partner for the Indian market. The new distributor will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market.
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
navalnews.com
Mine Warfare: France, Belgium and Netherlands seal partnership
The partners’ main objective is to increase the effectiveness of their respective programs and to strengthen the interoperability of their national mine warfare systems. It is now confirmed that the rMCM mothership will be used as a basis to answer the French Navy “Bâtiments de guerre des mines” (BGDM) need, which are to be ordered next year.
agupdate.com
Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security
The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
International Business Times
Soprano Announces Availability Of Conversational AI Chatbot Platform In Australia
Soprano, the multinational Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) firm, has launched a new AI-driven messaging solution for Australian businesses. Soprano's new Conversational AI product has been designed to have a series of functions that would enable staff and decision-makers to get started with chatbots for anything from simplifying the customer experience to streamlining HR and sales processes.
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
NL-ix Partners with Nokia to Rollout 400GE & 800GE Access & Interconnection Services
Nokia announced its expanded relationship with NL-ix, the largest European distributed internet exchange provider. Nokia will provide its state-of-the-art 7750 SR-s platforms, powered by the FP5, its ground-breaking routing silicon. The deployment will enable NL-ix to begin the rollout of 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services for its cloud provider and national research and education network (NREN) customers.
coingeek.com
Digital Pilipinas showcases Ph as soft haven for global innovators Inaugural Philippine FinTech Festival highlights need for cross-border collaboration
Digital Pilipinas officially opened the Philippine FinTech Festival and World FinTech Festival-Philippines gathering local and foreign industry and tech leaders for week-long festivities, discussions and workshops. The PFF-WFF-Ph kicks off a month-long celebration of ASEAN FinTech while launching an anti-fragile technology and innovation ecosystem to bring about an economically stronger region.
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
freightwaves.com
Yellow plans to combine New Penn, Holland networks
LTL carrier Yellow Corp. said late Wednesday that it plans to consolidate the operations of its New Penn and Holland regional carriers with its YRC Freight national network as part of a multiyear plan to build a super-regional carrier providing one- to two-day deliveries across the nation. The Overland Park,...
informedinfrastructure.com
PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., to Showcase Innovative Bridge Formwork Solutions at 2022 ASBI Annual Convention
Industry Event to be Held in Austin, TX, from October 30 to November 2. ELKRIDGE, MD – PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems for today’s construction environment, will showcase its innovative formwork solutions for bridge construction when it serves as an exhibitor at the upcoming American Segmental Bridge Institute (ASBI) 2022 Convention (October 30-November 2, 2022 in Austin, TX). The annual event brings together members of the ASBI, an organization focused on advancing the quality and use of concrete segmental bridges.
informedinfrastructure.com
Profile® Products Hires Quinlan as Regional Sales Manager
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (October 20, 2022) — Profile® Products is pleased to announce Chris Quinlan joined the team as regional sales manager of the North Central territory for erosion control and vegetation. “Chris is an exciting addition to our team with his agronomic experience and knowledge of the...
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
