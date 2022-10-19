ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

‘CannaStock’ festival and fair held on Saturday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJK92_0if0H98q00

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — “CannaStock” will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock. This event will feature exhibitors, and live music, and those interested in New York’s cannabis industry are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available at their Eventbrite website, with general admission tickets starting at around $25 and VIP around $41. All attendees must be 21 years old and over to attend.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

This will be the first-ever cannabis festival held in the Hudson Valley and will have over 20 local and regional exhibitors informing attendees about possibilities in New York State’s cannabis industry. Attendees can learn from local cannabis experts on how legalization will affect the economy, as well as enjoy a live reggae performance from Royal Khaoz. Live DJ sets from Max Glazer Federation Sound and a 420 celebration will also happen as well.

Local cannabis brands will be at the festival as well. A rain date is set for the following day, October 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonhappenings.org

Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 10/21-10/23

The Fall season of events is in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this fabulous weather and support some of our awesome community organizations. Kids events, music, history and many other interests are well served this weekend among the dozens of events on our comprehensive calendar.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

If You Love Creepy Movies & Scary Fun, Head to Kingston Tomorrow

It’s the season of the witch. That’s what they say. Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, and it’s actually the season of the witch and everything else creepy, crawly, gruesome and scary. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween here in the Hudson Valley over the next several days, and I’ll let you in on a very cool event happening tomorrow night in Uptown Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
TROY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25

All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy