ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house. According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO