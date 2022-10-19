ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Man shot on Youngstown's North Side

One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery

ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house. According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man

Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

1 dead, 10 hurt in carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

AKRON, Ojio (AP) — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Akron has left one woman dead and ten other people hospitalized, including two infants,'. Emergency responders went to the Timber Top apartments shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency. While speaking with...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

SWAT officers, YPD respond to domestic incident in Youngstown

SWAT officers and Youngstown police were on scene Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. It happened on West Warren Avenue off Market Street around 2 p.m. on the city's south side. Police were able to get the man to come outside without incident. The man didn't have a weapon on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy