Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Man shot on Youngstown's North Side
One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls
Police are asking for help after an armed suspect fled the scene of a robbery Sunday morning.
Ellwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery
ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house. According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.
Woman reports lost dog was shot in Warren
A woman told police that she found her lost dog shot in a ditch.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man
Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
Cashier charged with fatally shooting bystander in dispute
A cashier believed to have fatally shot a bystander during a violent dispute with a customer has been charged. Gurninder K. Banvait, 55, of Akron, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the 48-year-old man's death, according to Akron police.
Man accused of threatening family goes before judge in Youngstown
A man accused of threatening to kill his family and police was arraigned Friday in municipal court
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Ohio
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
Mekhi Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21.
1 taken to hospital after late-night crash on I-680
It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on I-680 between South Avenue and Market Street.
Woman reports porch set on fire in Warren
Arson investigators are looking into a fire that happened Friday in Warren.
WFMJ.com
1 dead, 10 hurt in carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex
AKRON, Ojio (AP) — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Akron has left one woman dead and ten other people hospitalized, including two infants,'. Emergency responders went to the Timber Top apartments shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency. While speaking with...
‘She was my rock’: Mother of innocent woman shot, killed on Pittsburgh’s North Side speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “The thought of her not being in my world, it terrifies me. There’s going to be emptiness. It’s a part of me that went with her,” said Bridgette Mehalic. She’s talking about her 33-year-old daughter, Jacquelyn Mehalic. Police say Mehalic and 59-year-old...
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
WFMJ.com
SWAT officers, YPD respond to domestic incident in Youngstown
SWAT officers and Youngstown police were on scene Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. It happened on West Warren Avenue off Market Street around 2 p.m. on the city's south side. Police were able to get the man to come outside without incident. The man didn't have a weapon on...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
Police have Volney Road blocked off between West Warren Avenue and Cohasset Drive.
Man charged after throwing products at counter at local gas station
A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station.
Man arrested after reports said he threatened to kill his family and police
Reports said a police officer Wednesday coaxed a man accused of threatening to kill his family and police out of an upstairs apartment to be taken into custody.
Comments / 0