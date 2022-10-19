Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 17-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who they said is “missing and endangered,” last seen Tuesday night, according to Facebook post from the ECSO .

Jordan Nichole Rycroft, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on the 1800 block of Fairchild Street.

Rycroft was last wearing a black hoodie and Christmas pajama pants. She may be in need of medical attention, according to the post.

Anyone with information regarding Rycroft’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

