Finding a pair of new University of Washington starting cornerbacks wasn't supposed to be this difficult, hardly the Easter egg hunt in the fall it has become. Yet Kalen DeBoer's football team has gone from last year's lockdown All-Pac-12 corners turned NFL starters in Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, who gave up virtually nothing to the Husky opposition in 2021, to, well, the next guy plucked off the street.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO