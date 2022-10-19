ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Oil delivery company says biodiesel blend helps it keep prices lower

A local oil service company is doing what it can to help customers during what's expected to be a more expensive winter when it comes to keeping homes warm. Peterson Oil Service is a family-owned business that serves most of Central Massachusetts. The company's vice president said the recent announcement...
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

L.L. Bean Opening New Store in Hudson on Nov. 4

HUDSON - L.L. Bean is opening a new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the state. The new 15,000 sq. ft. store will open on Friday, Nov. 4. Shoppers can find an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel in L.L.Bean’s full-size range, as well as outerwear, footwear, gear, hard goods and home goods.
HUDSON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
