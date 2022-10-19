ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Katlyn Brieskorn
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Efp2_0if0GEvx00

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

The sheriff’s office said they received word of Ressler’s threats toward deputies early on Sunday morning.

He had “armed himself intending to initiate an ‘active shooter’ situation with deputies and planned to ‘start a war,'” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsZm5_0if0GEvx00
Glen Ressler, 42, was arrested Sunday morning after deputies say he approached them carry firearms and wearing a tactical vest. (Photo from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Several deputies responded to Ressler’s home in Interlachen on Sunday morinng.

“While approaching the residence, a deputy using night vision spotted Ressler approaching the deputies wearing a tactical vest while armed with the four firearms and extra ammunition,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Ressler was disarmed and taken into custody without incident, according to the statement.

Ressler was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count of violation of a domestic violence injunction, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond, according to Putnam County inmate records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money

An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire

A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman shot multiple times in stomach on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said they were notified at 11 p.m. Friday of a shooting on Mackinaw Street, south of Commonwealth Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy