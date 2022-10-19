ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Lamont Paris, players react to being picked last in SEC

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvb8x_0if0FwMm00
Lamont Paris (Photo by Katie Dugan)

The news didn’t shock Lamont Paris or the two players South Carolina brought to SEC Media Days.

The league’s media picked the Gamecocks last in the SEC, something South Carolina plans on using as motivation in Paris’s first season.

Special: Get a year of Gamecock Central for $10!

“We already knew coming into the season we were going to be picked near the bottom. But we call ourselves the underdogs,” GG Jackson said. “Meechie Johnson, our point guard, every time we break down the huddle he talks about earning it. We have a lot of earning to do this year.”

Every year a team has to finish last, and the Gamecocks were, just behind Georgia and Vanderbilt in the preseason poll.

Paris certainly understands where it comes from given how much roster turnover South Carolina had this offseason and despite enrolling a five-star freshman in Jackson.

“It didn’t surprise me. I would say that. We probably have the least experience overall in terms of who’s competed at this level,” Paris said. “Even at different levels in terms of minutes played, points scored. I can see where that stems from. It didn’t shock me. I’ve been picked last in general oftentimes. I thrive on that. I’m motivated by that.”

Paris leads a South Carolina team having to replace its entire starting five by the end of the season plus all-freshman guard and sixth man Devin Carter.

The Gamecocks brought in a wealth of transfers from various levels. They brought in some seasoned mid-major players along with others, like Johnson, who struggled for consistent minutes at the high-major level.

South Carolina still understands it’ll be a fight to finish above the bottom of the pack. But Paris hopes to leave people wondering why the Gamecocks are succeeding at times.

“We’ll have a chip on our shoulders. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win all 32 regular season games because we have a chip on our shoulders. Where you’re picked and where you finish are oftentimes two different things. I hope to put a product out there where people are scratching their heads,” he said.

“And saying, ‘How did that work? I see who they’re playing. This guy didn’t play much at this school, this guy’s never played at this level or this guy’s never played that role at all. The former staff didn’t think he could play much for them. This coach, we don’t know that much about him. How is this happening?’ I aspire to have people scratching their heads at some point wondering how we did what we did.”

The Gamecocks might understand why they were picked so low. But it doesn’t mean they won’t be trying to prove those voters wrong.

“I, as well as every single guy in that locker room, we have a chip on our shoulder already. That’s just adding to the individual chip on our shoulders. Now we have a collective chip on our shoulder. That just adds more fuel to the fire,” Hayden Brown said.

“That’s cool. You put us 14th or 13th or whatever you want to do. Cool. you’re just going to add more fuel to the fire and give us more of a reason to prove people wrong.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WLTX.com

South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference. The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks announce sold-out crowd for Saturday night

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will play in front of another sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the 7:30 p.m. game against Texas A&M is a sellout. If you’re not planning to be among the 77,559 folks in attendance, then you’ll be able to catch the game on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
COLUMBIA, SC
triangletribune.com

The MEAC title still goes through South Carolina State

The MEAC title still goes through South Carolina State. Buddy Pough is full of it. To hear the South Carolina State coach tell it, the Bulldogs have one foot in the grave. Nobody is buying it, of course. Pough was just being his usual entertaining self on the weekly MEAC teleconference.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs fall to Eagles in away game

WEST COLUMBIA — Gray Collegiate Academy had a 43-0 lead over Newberry High on Friday evening before the Bulldogs were able to prevent their first shut-out in 47 games. The Eagles won their homecoming game 54-12 at the Midlands Sports Complex, where the temperature dropped about 25 degrees during the course of the evening.
NEWBERRY, SC
High School Football PRO

Winnsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wardlaw Academy football team will have a game with Richard Winn Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WINNSBORO, SC
live5news.com

Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Psychiatric Times

The Babcock Building

“Things change. People come and go. You quietly remain…”. The Babcock Building of the SC State Psychiatric Hospital was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and closed in the early 1990s. William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute and several other buildings remained active on the campus in Columbia, SC while I was in residency and fellowship from 2009 - 2014. I did rotations on this campus, took many walks around the campus, and always felt most drawn to the Babcock Building and its iconic cupula. I left Columbia in 2018 and was heartbroken to hear that the Babcock Building had been damaged by fire in September 2020. I was so afraid the building would be destroyed; however, the building was bought and is being renovated. I was fortunate enough to take a tour of the building this past February, and I wrote this poem after being deeply moved by my visit.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy