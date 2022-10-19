BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels are in a dogfight with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, and they are now down one of their key players in the secondary. Rebels safety A.J. Finley was reportedly taken to the locker room during the first half of the Magnolia Bowl on Saturday. The nature and severity of his injury are currently unknown, but his side of the ball has struggled mightily so far on Saturday to slow down Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO