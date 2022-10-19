Lane Kiffin addresses decision to call onside kick to shift momentum

Justin Ford / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Early against Auburn, Ole Miss jumped out to a large lead. However, the Tigers were able to chip into the lead and make it into a competitive game. Sensing the need to take back momentum, head coach Lane Kiffin called for a surprise onside kick at a weak point on Auburn’s kickoff return unit. It worked. Ole Miss recovered and went on to score again on that drive.

During his postgame press conference, Lane Kiffin explained what he saw that led to the decision and how big a play it ended up being for Ole Miss.

“I mean, huge play for the players to make the play,” Lane Kiffin said. “Something on film and Coach [Marty] Biagi had done a great job finding it and we practiced it all week.”

“You know, just said if we were struggling in the game, you know, and it was going back and forth, even though that wasn’t maybe what people anticipated in the game–you know, high scoring type of game that–you know, let’s do it.”

Lane Kiffin explained that given the back-and-forth of the game and how long the previous drive had been, the timing made sense. However, he also wanted to emphasize that the play call wouldn’t have worked if it weren’t for the players.

“I think we’d just run an 11-play drive. So, think about that when you get it. Now, they’re back on the field again, and so, I think they ended up playing 20 straight snaps of defense. So, I’m really glad the players made it and obviously impacted the game a lot, but, again, they don’t work all the time if the players don’t make the plays,” Lane Kiffin finished explaining.

Ole Miss probably won’t be able to get away with a surprise onside kick against LSU. It’s harder to do that once you’ve put it on tape. However, it’s good to know that you can execute it if need be going forward.