Warchant TV: Bye week practices continue Wednesday for FSU Football (practice video)

By Aslan Hajivandi
 3 days ago
Norvell Mike - Gene Williams

Florida State practiced indoors again on Wednesday morning as part of their off week workload. DT Fabien Lovett was once again dressed and participating in practice.

Lovett has missed the Seminoles’ last five games after sustaining a lower leg injury. Kickers were accurate in the early periods of day. The offense was unable to convert on their scoring possession in the live, 11-on-11 period at the top half of the practice.

