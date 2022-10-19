ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlburt Field, FL

HWY 98 will close Oct. 29 for Hurlburt Field bridge replacement

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The pedestrian bridge connecting Hurlburt Field’s North and South stations over HWY 98 will be replaced this month. Road closures are expected with the installation overnight Oct. 29 and 30.

The bridge was damaged in 2020’s Hurricane Sally causing foundational damage to the walkways. The bridge was taken down in Oct. 2021 and has been on the side of HWY 98 under tarps ever since.

Oct. 29 Traffic Plan:

  • At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, Highway 98 will be reduced to two lanes
  • At 10 p.m. Highway 98 will be closed.
  • At 8 a.m., Oct. 30, Highway 98 will be reopened to two lanes
  • At 10 a.m., Highway 98 will be fully reopened.
  • Non-DoD ID cardholder traffic will need to use I-10, from the east or from the west to bypass this area during the closure period.

Military Traffic Update:

  • DoD ID Cardholder traffic will be allowed from the Hurlburt Soundside area on Cody Ave to the main base and back, through the Highway 98 underpass, during the entire time period.
  • Traffic on Cody will not be allowed to enter Highway 98, to the east or west, while Highway 98 is closed.
  • DoD ID cardholders will be able to use the temporary McMillian gate on Highway 98, west of the pedestrian bridge, and the Hurlburt Field East gate while Highway 98 is closed.

Hurlburt Field said in a press release that the original repairs from flooding and erosion estimated completion time at six months. After a further inspection in the spring of 2022, engineers deemed more structural repairs were needed to the stairwells and ramps holding the bridge.

The project is three months ahead of schedule, however, the bridge will not be open to pedestrian traffic immediately. Hurlburt Field said in a release they expect the bridge to be fully functional by Christmas 2022.

Repairs Made:

“Repairs include improvements to the storm drainage area near the bridge and strengthened bridge support with sheet piles to address erosion concerns. The repairs also addressed soil movement concerns around the bridge support. The bridge structure was reinforced with metal plates on the bottom span of the structure with similar strengthening efforts at the existing bolted splice connections. Furthermore, the entire structure was repainted, which will help with corrosion concerns from the environmental conditions in the area. These repairs will strengthen the bridge, resulting in a more robust structure than the original design.”

Hurlburt Field Public Affairs

