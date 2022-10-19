5-star 2024 DB Desmond Ricks details Alabama interest, when he may return to T-Town
Desmond Ricks, the nation's top-ranked 2024 CB, talks about his interest in Alabama, recent visit to T-Town, when he may return, and more.
Desmond Ricks, the nation's top-ranked 2024 CB, talks about his interest in Alabama, recent visit to T-Town, when he may return, and more.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0