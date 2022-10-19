5-star 2024 DB Desmond Ricks details Alabama interest, when he may return to T-Town

Four-star running back and LSU commitment Trey Holly became the latest high school prospect in Louisiana to execute a NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. Two weeks ago, Gordon McKernan signed Mikaylah Williams – the top-ranked women’s basketball recruit in the Class of 2023 and another LSU commitment – to a NIL deal. Now, Holly becomes the second high school prospect in Louisiana to partner with McKernan and his firm. After a rule change in April, NIL is allowed in Louisiana for high school student-athletes. The terms of the NIL deal were not made public.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO