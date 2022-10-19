Read full article on original website
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117 Saturday night. Murray sank a pair of...
3 Reasons Why The Russell Westbrook Slander Must Stop
Right off the bat, this isn’t a puff piece. It’s not even about being a Russell Westbrook fan.
Centre Daily
Scottie Barnes’ Ankle Sprain Adds Injury to Insult After Loss to Heat
For now, Scottie Barnes' health is all that matters. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a little over a month ago that the Toronto Raptors forward was forced to miss three weeks with a right ankle injury heading into training camp. Now that same ankle may force the reigning Rookie of the Year to miss even more time after an awkward fall in the second quarter of Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat resulted in a right ankle sprain, the team announced.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Magic: Tatum Scores 40, White Has 27, and Boston Prevails in High-Scoring Affair in Orlando
The Celtics improved to 3-0 with a 126-120 victory over Orlando, winning both halves of their back-to-back in the Sunshine State. View the original article to see embedded media. In the win, Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points. As pointed out by NBC Sports Boston, his 104 points...
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes
Since making his Philadelphia 76ers debut back in 2019, Matisse Thybulle has mostly had a role in the team’s rotation. While there have been times Thybulle’s lack of offensive consistency has kept him off the floor, the fourth-year wing has appeared in 198 games, averaging 21 minutes on the floor since getting drafted 20th overall in 2019.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
Centre Daily
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: L.A. Worked Out Maurice Harkless This Week
Your Los Angeles Lakers may already be interested in tweaking around the edges of their rotation. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, L.A. apparently worked out free agent forward Maurice Harkless at some point this week. The 6'7" small forward was initially selected with the 15th pick after just...
Centre Daily
Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night
Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
Centre Daily
Caesars Kansas Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus for Chiefs, CFB & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The exhilaration of wagering on October sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football can only be surpassed by the elation of tapping into the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code MCBETFULL. This welcome bonus provides new customers with first-bet insurance of up to $1,250.
Top 10 Rankings : Oregon, Oklahoma State Trying to Keep CFP Hopes Alive
Some Saturday matchups challenged realignment debates, while others added more weight to programs’ College Football Playoff résumés.
Centre Daily
The Detroit Pistons Fail To Rally In Loss To The Pacers
This exhibition had it all - a chippy contest with plenty of trash talk. It featured loads of young talent and gave fans a teaser for what's to come in this Central Division rivalry. With a final score of 115-124, Detroit now falls to 1-2. The Pistons faltered in the 3rd quarter and simply did not have the firepower to power their way back. The comeback effort was applaudable; however, the Pacers found their shots beyond the arc and never let it get too close.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid’s Stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers took a trip to Boston to tip off their season opener against the Celtics. After a successful 4-0 run in the preseason, the Sixers hoped to keep the ball rolling in an actual meaningful matchup against their division rival. Joel Embiid and the Sixers struggled...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Centre Daily
Scottie Barnes Exits Early With Ankle Injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt and was forced to leave Saturday night's game with a right ankle injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Barnes was grimacing in pain and holding his ankle after falling on Tyler Herro after a made dunk....
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady
The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein. View the original article to see embedded media. Stein notes that...
