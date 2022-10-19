ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes

Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
NEW JERSEY STATE
