It seems first responders never stop working and serving their community. That's certainly the case when it comes to Scott. Here's a guy that's not only committed to his job and community, but more importantly to his family. Scott is a Corrections Officer at Oneida County Jail, where he has to work long mandated hours. Though he misses his family, especially his one year-old son, he's proud to put in the hard work to support them.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO