Clemson, SC

Ranking Clemson's toughest remaining games in 2022 season

By Matt Connolly
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXVVK_0if0EIOR00
DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson will play at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. (Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Five games remain between Clemson and an undefeated regular season.

The fifth-ranked Tigers are 7-0 (5-0) heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

Syracuse will be playing its first road game in the ACC on Saturday. Clemson has already passed all four of its ACC road tests, including a big one this past weekend at Florida State.

In addition to Syracuse, the Tigers also have remaining games against Notre Dame, Louisville, Miami and South Carolina. Here’s a breakdown ranking Clemson’s toughest remaining matchups:

1. at Notre Dame, Nov. 5

Yes, Notre Dame is 3-3 and coming off of a horrible home loss to Stanford, but if the Tigers are to lose a game the rest of the way, I still believe this is the most likely.

Notre Dame Stadium is a tough place to play, particularly at night. And the Irish have a talented roster, despite the fact that they haven’t been able to put everything together yet.

This is a team that led Ohio State at halftime on the road in its opener and beat North Carolina by two scores on the road last month, handing the Tar Heels their only loss of the season.

Notre Dame is inconsistent, for sure, but the Irish also have the highest ceiling of anyone left on Clemson’s schedule when they play at their best.

2. vs. Syracuse, Oct. 22

This is the game that records and rankings say should be No. 1, and you can certainly make an argument that it should be. I’m just still not a believer in Syracuse as a true contender.

The Orange have only played one road game all season — at UConn. Syracuse was fortunate to beat Purdue and Virginia at home.

The Orange played well last week against NC State, but the Wolfpack were also without star quarterback Devin Leary.

Syracuse does have some talented players on both sides of the ball, including one of the best running backs in the country in Sean Tucker, but the roster isn’t good enough to challenge Clemson for four quarters in Death Valley.

3. vs. Miami, Nov. 19

These final three games are all fairly close, in my opinion. These are three average football teams who have had good moments and bad moments so far this year.

Miami is 3-3 and was blown out by Middle Tennessee last month, but the Hurricanes do have a quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke who has first-round potential in the NFL draft — even if we haven’t seen it much this year.

Miami also has some talent playmakers around Van Dyke and should continue to improve as the year goes along under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal.

4. vs. South Carolina, Nov. 26

You can make the case for South Carolina to be anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5 on this list. The Gamecocks have won three straight and beat No. 13 Kentucky on the road in their most recent game on Oct. 8, but the Wildcats were without their starting quarterback and South Carolina struggled offensively in that game, as they have for most of the season.

We should know more about how good this South Carolina team is this weekend when they host Texas A&M. But even if the Gamecocks win and go on a run before heading to Death Valley, it’s hard to imagine them hanging around for four quarters at Clemson.

5. vs. Louisville, Nov. 12

Like South Carolina, you can also make the case for Louisville to be higher up on this list. The Cardinals have a dynamic quarterback in Malik Cunningham, who is a threat to score every time he takes off.

With that said, Louisville doesn’t have much talent around Cunningham that scares you. This game could be tricky in that it comes right after a tough road trip to Notre Dame and is a potential letdown spot. But Dabo Swinney’s teams have historical done a very nice job of guarding against letdowns.

