ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Council on Science and Health

Halloween Candy Won't Destroy (or Save) the Environment

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgfJz_0if0E1TL00
Image by wonderwoman627 via Pixabay

As Halloween approaches, are you thinking about how you can make “socially conscious” candy choices? The Washington Post says you should be pondering how your treats affect mother earth. “With just weeks until many neighborhood streets are flooded with candy-seeking trick-or-treaters,” the Post reported on October 14, “environmentalists and sustainability experts say you should consider taking a second look at the sweet treats you might be planning to hand out — or eat — this Halloween.”

If you want to have a guilt-ridden Halloween, by all means, take the Post's advice. I'm dressing up as Dr. Evil and taking my son, decked out as Mini-Me, door-to-door to collect any and all sugary treats our neighbors offer. The reason is simple: Halloween candy choices have little impact on the environment.

The plastic myth abides

The Post highlighted plastic waste and deforestation as environmental concerns to have in mind during Halloween. Let's take them in turn.

Halloween should really be called Plasticween,” says Judith Enck, a former senior Environmental Protection Agency official under Barack Obama who now heads the Beyond Plastics advocacy organization. Although costumes and decorations are major sources of plastic, the overabundance of non-recyclable candy wrappers is also cause for concern. Broadly, Enck says, the holiday “is a plastic and solid waste disaster.”

Plastic pollution is a severe problem in developing countries, which lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of or recycle plastic. But this is not true in wealthy nations like the US or members of the European Union. As a rule, plastic emissions from these regions are a fraction of those originating in southeast Asia and Africa. People living in these parts of the world are understandably more concerned with their immediate welfare—feeding and housing their families, most importantly.

Contemplating the ecological impact of candy-wrapper pollution is a hobby for wealthy NPR listeners who drive Volvos. Their hearts are certainly in the right place, but their ideological commitments have blinded them to the facts about plastic waste.

This isn't to say that throwing your candy wrappers on the ground is acceptable. You're a cretin if you leave trash for someone else to clean up. My point is that plastic pollution in the US is less troubling precisely because Americans generally don't discard their waste irresponsibly. We also have enough disposable income to fund research into genetically engineered plants that produce biodegradable plastic and microbes that “eat” empty water bottles. [1] If the West has more to contribute to pollution-control efforts, it will be from these sorts of innovative projects.

The Downside of chocolate

The Post then turned its attention to the production of cocoa and palm oil, both key ingredients in many of the chocolate candies we enjoy:

Producing cocoa and palm oil has led to the deforestation of critical rainforests, which poses problems for climate and biodiversity … West Africa’s Ivory Coast, for instance, has lost 80 percent of its forests since 1970.

Deforestation, like plastic pollution, is a real problem. However, we have to look at it in context. Deforestation is declining around the world and has been for decades. As Our World in Data reported recently:

The world passed ‘peaked deforestation’ in the 1980s and it has been on the decline since then … We lost 150 million hectares – an area half the size of India – during that decade … Since then, deforestation rates have steadily declined, to 78 million hectares in the 1990s; 52 million in the early 2000s; and 47 million in the last decade.

We have discussed the innovations behind these improvements many times. Higher-yielding crop varieties enable us to grow more food without expanding the amount of land we have to farm. Synthetic fertilizers and pesticides have had the same effect. Technological improvements in animal agriculture have allowed us to get more milk and meat from the same number of animals, significantly reducing the amount of pasture globally. Not only is deforestation on the decline, but palm-oil production is also responsible for less than one percent of the deforestation that occurs globally.

The problem is more significant in specific regions and nations; Central America and West Africa lost two to three percent of their forest between 1972 and 2015 to oil-palm plantations. Palm oil is also used to produce fuels, solvents, and lubricants in China, India, and Indonesia, but these countries have expressed very little interest in acquiring “sustainably grown” palm oil. Cocoa production poses a similar problem. A handful of countries produce most of the cocoa used to make chocolate bars. Their governments are trying to mitigate the resulting deforestation, though it's a difficult task that could jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of growers.

I stress again that none of this excuses the problem, though it does mean that checking ingredient labels to avoid candy made with palm oil, as the Post recommended, will do little to reduce deforestation. Fair-trade certified products, another popular solution, aren't nearly as helpful as US consumers have been told.

The uncomfortable reality is that sustainability is a long-term goal we achieve incrementally over decades. There's no one country, industry, or consumer base that can shoulder the blame. The global economy is too interconnected for such a simple-minded solution to make much of a difference. The good news is that economic growth has a documented history of spurring significant environmental protection efforts.

Parenthetically, it appears that many popular candy brands are made with sustainability produced palm oil—or none at all. Enjoy your Halloween festivities guilt-free and recognize that we've made impressive progress toward sustainable living.

[1] These projects have a long way to go before they produce practical waste remediation solutions. See Josh Bloom's excellent piece How Do Bacteria Eat Plastic? for specifics. The point here is that wealthy nations have the resources to invest in these innovative efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
iheart.com

Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires

The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Amancay Tapia

Exotic House Plants

Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.
MassLive.com

Save leaves as plant food, save environment from gas blowers (Letters)

If you could design the perfect food for a tree, it would resemble its fallen leaves. But that circle of decomposing leaves around the base of a tree provides more for the tree than nutrients. It protects its roots from winter’s cold and summer’s heat. It breaks down into a fine living soil that holds water and millions of microscopic creatures, a medium that offers food and shelter for larger critters.
American Council on Science and Health

Climate Change Causes Heart Attacks? A Second Look At The Data

A slew of recent research has suggested that climate change is increasing the number of heart attacks worldwide. This hypothesis suffers from many critical deficiencies, the most important being that rates of heart disease (and thus heart attacks) in the industrialized world have plummeted as our ability to prevent and treat coronary artery disease (CAD) has improved.
ARIZONA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

'Mercury' vs. Digital Thermometers: Some Metallurgy and a Rant

So, after dodging it for nearly three years (and precisely 14 days post-omicron booster), the little SOB finally got me. Pretty crappy timing if you ask me. Rather than bitch and moan about how lousy I feel (plenty), I found something else to bitch and moan about: Digital thermometers. I hate them on the molecular level because, in my limited experience, they work properly about 0% of the time. And what could be a better opportunity for generating a superior dataset than neurotically checking my temperature every 17 seconds?
American Council on Science and Health

Podcast: Fighting Dementia With—Vitamins? A Retrospective On COVID Lockdowns

Join our directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 22 of the Science Dispatch podcast. Could cocoa extract or a multivitamin slow the onset of dementia? A new randomized placebo-controlled study offers some hope. (Spoiler alert: Eating a chocolate bar a day will not keep dementia away.)
American Council on Science and Health

Religiosity And Risky Choices

What role does our faith, our religiosity, play in making decisions? Are we more comfortable putting our fate into God’s hands or steering our fate? The current study looks at the degree that Ethiopian households are risk-averse or risk-avid to new technology and new ways of acting economically, based on measures of the strength of their beliefs (religiosity). It challenges the belief that these poor and largely formally uneducated farmers are superstitious and risk-averse.
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy