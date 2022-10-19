Spencer Rattler assesses his first half, goals for rest of season

Spencer Rattler (Photo by Montez Aiken)

South Carolina ended the first half of their season with a bang, getting an upset win against Kentucky. The play of quarterback Spencer Rattler has greatly improved the Gamecocks’ offense, positioning them with a 4-2 record heading into the home stretch. Even with the early success, Rattler is still looking to get better.

Rattler said everyone on the team is looking to improve in “all areas.” Being a second-half team has stood out to the quarterback and while finishing fast is still a goal, starting off well is a focus too. It’s not just the goal from a personal standpoint for Rattler but South Carolina as a whole.

“Not just me but all of us,” Rattler began. “We want to improve on all areas of our game. Making our offense start fast, finish fast. We’re a great second-half team, that’s one thing we’ve seen. For me, I just want to start faster. All of us want to start faster but we have to do it as a group.”

A majority of South Carolina’s scoring has been in the second half this season, especially during the wins. Of Rattler’s five passing touchdowns this season, four have come in either the third or fourth quarter. With a long stretch of SEC games upcoming, Rattler will want some more first-half scoring drives.

South Carolina in a ‘good spot’ according to Spencer Rattler

South Carolina is off to a 4-2 start but for Rattler, he is looking to improve. He thinks the process of doing so may sound “boring” but know that’s what it will take to win. Beginning with a game a William-Brice Stadium against Texas A&M, Rattler is ready for the second half of the season to get underway.

“Halfway through the season, we could have done a lot of stuff better but we’re at a good spot,” Rattler said. “We still have everything in front of us. We just got to come to work every day, put our head down, and grind. I know that sounds boring but that’s what it comes down to.

“For us, we’re just focused on each day working, each day getting better, and playing it game by game. We got a great opponent this week, got to play at home here. And we’re excited for the opportunity.”