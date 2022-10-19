ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau to visit top QB target

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
 3 days ago
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau both will be attendance Thursday night at a four-star QB's game.

tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn

If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

SEC Football: The Aubies might stumble into a good decision

Auburn University must have some classes in critical thinking and strategic thinking. Assuming it does, no SEC football program needs to enroll in such classes as much as Auburn. Having written (and read) so much about Auburn’s dysfunctions, a long list will not be repeated here. I will say, the...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn officially names new football facilities

As Auburn’s football training center and weight room near completion, the Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved the names for Auburn football’s two newest facilities. The football-only facility will be known as the Woltosz Football Performance Center, in honor of Walt and Ginger Woltosz and the weight...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide

As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game

An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
DOTHAN, AL
High School Football PRO

PRATTVILLE, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PRATTVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan

With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama. The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.
OPELIKA, AL
High School Football PRO

Opelika, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

OPELIKA, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Dothan and Opelika meet for first time with playoff hopes on the line

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The penultimate week of the 2022 season is here, and the drama is building as we enter some crucial Week 9 matchups that could ultimately determine who punches their postseason tickets. That is no different in our Game of the Week matchup, as the Dothan Wolves play host to the Opelika Bulldogs.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
WTVM

Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.

To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
PRATTVILLE, AL
