$300K grant to help combat opioid abuse

The state Department of Public Health headquarters in Hartford. (Journal Inquirer file photo)

ENFIELD — The North Central District Health Department will use a $300,000 grant to combat opioid abuse and overdoses in its member towns, along with those served by the Eastern Highlands Health District and the Manchester Health Department.

The department is partnering with Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance in the project.

The project will focus on surveillance and data sharing, partnership with public safety and first responders, a communications campaign, and harm reduction. The project team will include local prevention councils, first responders in the member towns, and school superintendents.