ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

$300K grant to help combat opioid abuse

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkGhP_0if0Dlpb00
The state Department of Public Health headquarters in Hartford. (Journal Inquirer file photo)

ENFIELD — The North Central District Health Department will use a $300,000 grant to combat opioid abuse and overdoses in its member towns, along with those served by the Eastern Highlands Health District and the Manchester Health Department.

The department is partnering with Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance in the project.

The project will focus on surveillance and data sharing, partnership with public safety and first responders, a communications campaign, and harm reduction. The project team will include local prevention councils, first responders in the member towns, and school superintendents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids

Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Delinquent's derelict family gets rich at public expense

What happens in Connecticut when a 15-year-old lives in a home with abusive and neglectful parents, drug abuse, and violence, ends up on the street, joins his friends in car thefts, gets high on marijuana, steals another car, leads police on a chase, drives the wrong way on a one-way street, strikes other cars, is cornered in a parking lot, puts the car into reverse to escape, knocks over an officer, and is fatally shot by him?
CONNECTICUT STATE
newhavenct.gov

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK (OCTOBER 23 – 29) AND HIGHLIGHT ONGOING EFFORTS TO SUPPORT LEAD-SAFE HOMES FOR NEW HAVEN RESIDENTS. City unveils new online public dashboard that tracks & shows resolution of elevated blood lead level...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

How Jonysah Kept Her Cool, & Kept Her Patients Cared For

Jonysah Bouknight was finishing up giving one patient a ​“bed bath” when she heard a loud noise — and quickly learned that another patient was having a stroke. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and jumped into action, making sure the patients got the care they needed without letting the stress of her job completely overwhelm her.
WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident

Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Schools put on lockdown in ‘swatting’ incidents

Law enforcement and parents rushed to area schools Friday morning after several police departments received “swatting” calls alerting them to an “active shooter” — all as thousands of police and mourners were gathering in East Hartford for the funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the of duty on Oct. 13.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
New Britain Herald

Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man

A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
iheart.com

Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Jeltema

Listen here for Renee's Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Christine Jeltema on mindfulness and wellness of Law Enforcement. HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for the families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte. The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Funeral for 2 ambushed Bristol police officers draws peers from around US

The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy