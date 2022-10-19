Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can play with anyone,” McDermott said. “We had a good win last night (against Indiana) and we didn’t get complacent. We came out and competed against a really good team.” Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, and Keldon Johnson had 21. Coming off a 134-137 victory at Indiana on Friday night, the Spurs were 16 for 38 from 3-point range and had a 40-10 advantage in bench points. “We worked real hard,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “The quick turnaround is not what any of us love, but we all have them. What it showed me was they are serious about getting better and knowing what the league is like. I thought that was pretty impressive.”
Centre Daily
Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two. According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Make Two Selections In 2022 NBAGL Draft
In today's three-round NBA G League draft, your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, selected two exciting new young players. View the original article to see embedded media. During the first round today, South Bay picked 6'11" power forward Nate Roberts with the No. 17...
Centre Daily
Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Critical Of Lakers Front Office After Loss To Clippers
While your Los Angeles Lakers were in the midst of their 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley quickly pounced on the club, proclaiming even at half time in that contest, "First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way." He proceeded to shred L.A. for having "taken all [Russell Westbrook's] joy for life and basketball."
Centre Daily
Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night
Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
Centre Daily
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady
The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein. View the original article to see embedded media. Stein notes that...
