Christopher Dunn, Chandler Zavala land on midseason All-American teams

Every time NC State super senior kicker Christopher Dunn takes the field at Carter-Finley Stadium for a field goal try, the song Narco by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet starts playing. That tune went viral as the intro for New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz whenever he is called from the bullpen at the Mets’ Citi Field.

Diaz is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball, and Dunn thus far this year has been one of the elite kickers in college football.

In recognition of Dunn’s success this year, he was named to the midseason All-American team by the Associated Press, The Athletic, ESPN and CBS Sports.

Dunn is a perfect 14 for 14 on field goals thus far this season, including making 8 kicks 40 yards or longer with a long of 53 yards. That lengthy kick was partially the difference when NC State knocked off Florida State, 19-17, at home on Oct. 8. Dunn made 4 field goals that evening, and added three more this past Saturday at Syracuse, including a 42-yarder. He also made a clutch 49-yard kick at Clemson on Oct. 1.

He is tied for the longest current streak of made field goals at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Dunn was named the ACC Specialist of the Week and the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week after his performance against the Seminoles. He leads the ACC in field goals made and is the lone kicker in the conference yet to have a miss this season.

He is tied with Memphis’ Chris Howard nationally for the most made field goals at the FBS level. Howard is also a perfect 14 for 14 on the year with four kicks from at least 40 yards and a long of 47 yards. Howard is 25 of 26 on extra point tries, whereas Dunn is a perfect 20 for 20.

“I feel like I’m getting in my zone this year a lot more than I have in the past,” Dunn said. “I feel like it’s just about getting to a spot where you feel comfortable and confident in yourself and being able to go out there each rep, whether it’s an extra point, a 50, and just getting in that same mindset that you’re going to make the kick straight down the middle.”

Dunn is currently in the midst of the third-longest streak of consecutive made field goals in NC State football history. The record is 27 done by Lou Groza Award winner Marc Primanti from 1995-96. The Lou Groza award is given to college football’s top kicker.

Dunn had an earlier stretch in his career where he made 19 in a row.

He holds the school records for most career field goals (83), extra points (190) and career points (439).

Joining Christopher Dunn on The Athletic midseason All-American team was super senior guard Chandler Zavala.

“In 200 pass-blocking snaps, Zavala has allowed a total of one pressure, according to TruMedia,” The Athletic wrote. “The Fairmont State transfer missed the last seven games with a back injury last year but returned for a sixth season and has emerged as a star at left guard.”