Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas

TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
Lawsuit filed against Disney over park reservation system

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida residents are suing Disney for its park reservation system, saying the park has prevented annual pass holders from "unlimited visits." The suit, filed on Oct. 18, says Disney's Platinum Plus Pass included admission to all four of Disney World's parks and waterparks with no "blockout dates." The filing describes "blockout dates" as pre-designated days Disney closes off the parks to certain annual pass holders due to high park attendance.
Charlie Crist's campaign manager leaves following arrest

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Fewer than three weeks before Election Day, Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager resigned after he was arrested over a dispute with the mother of his child, NBC News reports. According to court records and Amanda Leonard, the prosecutor in the case, 43-year-old Austin John...
11-year-old boy found, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Tampa Police Department announced that 11-year-old Zay'drian Young has been found. He was originally reported missing just before 2 p.m. He has since been reunited with his family, the department said. — Original: The department said the 11-year-old was last seen wearing a light gray...
