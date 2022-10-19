Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Royal Caribbean to launch 'first-of-its-kind' ship, Icon of the Seas
TAMPA, Fla. — Debuting in January 2024, Royal Caribbean says its new ship, Icon of the Seas, is sure to be an adventure for any family. Royal Caribbean says the ship is setting a new standard for cruising, featuring the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking water slides. The waterpark, called Category 6, will feature rides like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
10NEWS
Lawsuit filed against Disney over park reservation system
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida residents are suing Disney for its park reservation system, saying the park has prevented annual pass holders from "unlimited visits." The suit, filed on Oct. 18, says Disney's Platinum Plus Pass included admission to all four of Disney World's parks and waterparks with no "blockout dates." The filing describes "blockout dates" as pre-designated days Disney closes off the parks to certain annual pass holders due to high park attendance.
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida bees
Tens of thousands of bee hives were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Beekeepers are now racing the clock to help their surviving bees and raise new ones.
10NEWS
Charlie Crist's campaign manager leaves following arrest
CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Fewer than three weeks before Election Day, Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager resigned after he was arrested over a dispute with the mother of his child, NBC News reports. According to court records and Amanda Leonard, the prosecutor in the case, 43-year-old Austin John...
10NEWS
Experts say Florida property insurance premiums likely to go up after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — It’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Ian, but years of its impact lie ahead. “We estimate Hurricane Ian will be the second largest US catastrophe on record,” said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. “We’re projecting an insured loss in excess of $60 billion.”
10NEWS
No winter blues? Warmer and drier than normal winter forecast for Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For back to back to back years, La Niña is forecast for the winter months! Earlier in the year, it looked like La Niña would start to weaken toward winter and enter more of a neutral phase. That will no longer be the...
10NEWS
'It was a violent act': Homicide at St. Petersburg condo called 'suspicious'
A woman was supposed to meet friends for lunch, according to police. When she didn't show up, building maintenance went to check her unit.
10NEWS
11-year-old boy found, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Tampa Police Department announced that 11-year-old Zay'drian Young has been found. He was originally reported missing just before 2 p.m. He has since been reunited with his family, the department said. — Original: The department said the 11-year-old was last seen wearing a light gray...
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay area morning forecast for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Highs will reach the lower 70s today with sunny skies. We will climb back into the 80s this weekend.
10NEWS
Safety concerns expressed over proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
The charter school construction site is located on Nursery Road in Clearwater. Neighbors worry the added school traffic will make the roads dangerous.
10NEWS
Clearwater police investigating bicyclist's murder
Officers said a man was found dead around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near Acacia Street. The man's identity has not been released at this time.
