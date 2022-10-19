Netherworld 2022: Walk through the country’s top haunted house

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — It’s Halloween season, so that can only mean one thing — the monsters at Netherworld await your arrival to scare, amaze, entertain, and provide all the Halloween haunts they’ve provided for more than 25 years.

“Our main show is called The Undying Horror,” Netherworld co-creator Ben Armstrong said. “There’s a hideous monster at the heart of the Netherworld launching its tentacles up into the sky. They’re coming down in our world and creating corruption wherever they hit. So, you’ll see these massive tentacles, these membranes, and all these hideous creatures. There are so many new giant monsters, it will blow your mind.”

Netherworld is a dark attraction that features over-the-top special effects, unique makeup, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors, and unusual themes. It was recently named The Hauntfinder General’s No. 1 haunt of all-time. Netherworld routinely wins numerous other industry awards every year.

This is the sixth season at the company’s Stone Mountain facility.

This year, Netherworld features two haunts; the main show, Undying Horror, and the second show, Parasitic.

“There’s this strange, plant fungal invasion and these plants are taking over everything,” Armstrong said. “So you’ll see all sorts of bizarre green monstrosities out to convert you into one of their kind. It is crazy.”

This year’s haunts feature new sets, new monsters, a new path, and new terrors around every turn.

“At Netherworld, we love to create new things, things that people have never seen before,” Armstrong said.

Netherworld employs nearly 400 actors during the Halloween season. Armstrong emphasizes Netherworld is a stage for actors to wear incredible costumes, makeup, and masks to scare unsuspecting guests.

The haunt includes iconic characters and sets, as well as those you’ll only encounter inside the Netherworld.

In addition to the two haunts, Netherworld includes a festive midway filled with games, creatures, photo-ops, Halloween-themed food, and live actors. There’s a laser tag arena, escape rooms, and a monster museum, too.

“Our goal has always been to provide visitors with a seasonal Halloween experience that’s beyond compare,” said co-creator Billy Messina. “And with all the upgrades we’ve made this year, both inside and outside the haunts, we hope that folks will feel that we’ve done exactly that.”

Netherworld is open every night now through Halloween and two weekends after.

