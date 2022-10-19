ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Proposal would reshape face of downtown Milwaukee, renderings show

By Jackson Danbeck, Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP4gO_0if0DEtk00

Imagine if the Interstate 794 bridges no longer existed in Milwaukee. How would we utilize that space to benefit everyone who enjoys the city?

A coalition of local planners and residents is trying to share their vision for that space. Renderings released by the coalition show a world without the imposing freeway bridges, and in their place exist more trees, pedestrian walkways, mixed-use housing and outdoor places to eat and drink.

“Walkability would be a big aspect of it. It could be one of the few places in the city and state where you could live without a car," Taylor Korslin, a Milwaukee resident and architect who created some of the renderings, said.

Compare Milwaukee now and the plan's rendering:

The discussion comes as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation looks into revamping the area, specifically the aging structures that connect I-794’s east-west bridges to the Lake Interchange.

One of those proponents for change, called "Rethink I-794", wants to remove the bridges from 6th to Lincoln Memorial. Clybourn meanwhile would be converted into a two-way boulevard.

Another one of the groups called "1000 Friends of Wisconsin" says that the plan would open up just over 30 acres of publically owned land and could generate $1.5 billion in new property value.

Gregg May with "1000 Friends of Wisconsin" is running the campaign for Rethink 794.

May said a better future for Milwaukee begins with removing the interstate from 6th Street all the way to the Lakefront Interchange. He said that would open up more than 32 acres of development worth $1.5 billion.

If they decide to fix the current bridges, it would cost about $300 million. But the state of Wisconsin is also starting a study that considers alternatives to the freeway-dominating norm - like that coalition of locals.

Watch proponent's webinar on Wednesday:

With the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) looking at other alternatives, May and Takach hope the city and DOT will commit to doing a boulevard study and reconnecting Milwaukee again.

What existed before the freeways were built?

In the late 1940s, North Plankinton was a safe space for those in the LGBTQ community. In fact, it was the first known gay neighborhood.

Historians say the construction of Interstate 794 eliminated homes and businesses and disconnected downtown from the Third Ward.

Michail Takach is a curator with the Wisconsin LGBT History Project. He shared images with us that show an area on Plankinton and St. Paul that was very active and housed the city's only gay bars in the late 40s.

"An entire generation of men, women, and gender non-conforming people found refugee," Takach said.

He said that changed as construction began on 794 and the gay community was pushed out.

"That elevated ramp between downtown and Third Ward is just a concrete barrier," Takach said.

Check out the renderings below:

Rendering by Xu Zhang. Photo by Xu Zhang

The existing photo is taken near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Clybourn Street looking towards the Milwaukee River.
Rendering by Xu Zhang. Photo by Xu Zhang

Milwaukee Public Market. "Without the barrier of the highway structure, downtown and the Third Ward could be better connected through public spaces and pedestrian friendly mixed-use developments. The rendering envisions the Public Market parking lot transformed into a pedestrian alley with public space, outdoor seating, and mixed-use developments," according to the proposal.
Rendering by Taylor Korslin. Photography by Jason Carter

Seen from the Milwaukee River
Rendering by Taylor Korslin. Photography by Jason Carter

Rendering by Taylor Korslin. Photography by Jason Carter

Seen from Lake Michigan. "The rendering envisions possible development afforded by replacing the raised interstate with a boulevard along Clybourn Street," according to the proposal.
Rendering by Taylor Korslin. Photography by Jason Carter
Rethink 794 via Google Earth
The approximate study area for the Rethink 794 campaign, running from North 6th Street through East Chicago Street.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 7

NoNamesPlease
3d ago

Great photos. However, none of the photos depict the car jackings, reckless drivers, police chases, and blocks being cordoned off by police tape in any of the images…

Reply
4
Tom Manley
3d ago

I’d prefer to remain on the freeway than forced onto the streets of the Milwaukee cesspool. Much prefer to avoid being carjacked, robbed shot or deal with the reckless driving trash

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard

MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported […] The post Community groups denounce Michels Corp. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee-based trucking expert teaches course on starting and operating a box trucking business

After 20 years of incarceration, Milwaukee-based entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Ed Hennings, knew that he wanted to own his own business. After being released, he started his own barbershop but also quickly became interested in the box trucking industry. After a challenging process and having to learn many lessons along the way, he successfully began his own trucking business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI

Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Milwaukee historical figures walk the earth again at Forest Home Cemetery event

This weekend at Forest Home Cemetery, you have a chance to meet some of the historical figures buried on the grounds – well sort of. The Spirits of the Silent City event will offer guided tours by performers dressed and acting as some of the most notable people buried at the cemetery like the beer barons, Ezekiel Gillespie and Ardie Clark Halyard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parking tickets by mail? Milwaukee DPW unveils plan

MILWAUKEE - If you park illegally overnight in Milwaukee, a ticket on your windshield could soon be a thing of the past: You'll need to check the mail instead. Getting a ticket is never fun but, in the past, handing them out has made rough days for parking enforcement officers – leading to high turnover.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy