Powell Road north of Grand River Avenue to close for reconstruction project

By Ashley Taylor
 3 days ago
Starting Monday, Oct. 24, Powell Road north of Grand River Avenue will have a hard road closure and will not be passable due to a road reconstruction project.

Powell Road is expected to remain closed tentatively through the end of October.

Detours will be posted. Traffic is advised to take Grand River Avenue to Cornell Road to Tihart Road to bypass the road closure.

