Powell Road north of Grand River Avenue to close for reconstruction project

Starting Monday, Oct. 24, Powell Road north of Grand River Avenue will have a hard road closure and will not be passable due to a road reconstruction project.

Powell Road is expected to remain closed tentatively through the end of October.

Detours will be posted. Traffic is advised to take Grand River Avenue to Cornell Road to Tihart Road to bypass the road closure.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook