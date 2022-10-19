Russia's partial mobilisation harms consumer, business confidence - cenbank analysts
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s partial mobilisation is having a negative impact on consumer and entrepreneurial confidence, while also posing new challenges for small and medium-sized companies, Russian central bank analysts said on Wednesday.
They also said in a note that the resulting labour force contraction could hold back overall economic activity in coming months. The analysts added that the impact of mobilisation could have both disiflationary and pro-inflationary factors.
Comments / 0