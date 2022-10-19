ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russia's partial mobilisation harms consumer, business confidence - cenbank analysts

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qfnei_0if0Cx4S00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s partial mobilisation is having a negative impact on consumer and entrepreneurial confidence, while also posing new challenges for small and medium-sized companies, Russian central bank analysts said on Wednesday.

They also said in a note that the resulting labour force contraction could hold back overall economic activity in coming months. The analysts added that the impact of mobilisation could have both disiflationary and pro-inflationary factors.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Reuters

Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened.
Reuters

Ukraine holds key rate at 25%, sees it unchanged until 2024

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion.
Reuters

Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine.
Reuters

Reuters

629K+
Followers
361K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy