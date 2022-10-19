McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts — But Only in This State

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will soon be sold under the Golden Arches in a state best known for its fried chicken — and Wall Street is lovin’ it.

Rewards and Freebies: Which Fast Food App Offers the Best Savings for You?

Learn: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

On Monday, Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme announced that McDonald’s USA will begin serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine Louisville, Kentucky-area restaurants during a limited test run that begins on Oct. 26. The doughnuts will be available all day for in-restaurant and drive-thru service at participating test locations while supplies last. Customers can order them individually or enjoy six-packs of Original Glazed and other flavors.

“This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S. as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network,” Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

In addition to Original Glazed, the McDonald’s locations will serve Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts and Raspberry Filled doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s stock price rose more than 7% to a nearly four-month high of 14.03 in intraday trading on Oct. 18, but later settled back down to trading near 13 on Oct. 19. Shares are up more than 11% since late August.

The test comes amid a slowdown in restaurant visits by inflation-weary consumers, NBC Boston reported. Chains have been experimenting with new menu items and promotions to lure more foot traffic.

Earlier this year McDonald’s said lower-income consumers in the U.S. were spending less at its restaurants. However, Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said his chain still has strong pricing power because customers are willing to splurge on fresh doughnuts and other affordable treats.

Krispy Kreme reported 7.5% revenue growth during the second quarter for its U.S. and Canada division. However, it trimmed its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

National Pizza Month: Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at These Restaurants in October Explore: What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born

The doughnut chain has been expanding via a hub-and-spoke model that involves delivering doughnuts to local retailers and convenience stores , Restaurant Dive reported. Krispy Kreme also plans to build delivery-only units in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts — But Only in This State