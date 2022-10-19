ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

What to expect, see and do at Neon Festival, returning to Norfolk this week

By Colin Warren-Hicks, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The Neon Festival is again bringing art, live performances and even some yoga and artsy fun to downtown Norfolk.

The seventh annual Neon Festival returns Thursday and Friday with work by more than 50 visual artists and over 60 individual and group performances.

Perhaps the best part of it all is it’s free.

“We had more than 100 artists and performers apply to be a part of the Neon Festival, and we did our best to incorporate all of them,” said Rachel McCall, vice president for the Downtown Norfolk Council.

Thursday includes performances at the Chrysler Museum of Art by the Todd Rosenlieb Dance Company, a “Glow Flow Yoga” class where participants are encouraged to wear glow-in-dark clothes and paint, a show by the Rhythm Project All-Stars and more.

Additionally, the newest mural will be unveiled at 5:45 p.m. Friday on one side of the Virginia Furniture building at 745 Granby St. The mural was inspired by a Governor’s School for the Arts project focusing on local cuisine.

This summer, students interviewed businesses and residents and shared their families’ stories of chow-time tales about lunch and lunching in Norfolk.

The students’ anecdotes and drawings were sent to London-based artist Matthew McGuinness and his team, who melded the information into a final visual spectacle — the new mural.

Friday at the festival will also include flamenco guitar at the Plot Main Stage, a show by TA Gatling & the Guns at The Neon House, improv shows at the Push Comedy Theater, and more.

The Neon Festival is presented by the Arts Alliance and Old Dominion University.

Check out neonnfk.com/festival for a list of events.

Colin Warren-Hicks, 919-818-8138, colin.warrenhicks@virginiamedia.com

If you go

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Where: Multiple locations in Norfolk’s Neon District, including the Chrysler Museum of Art

Tickets: Free

Details: neonnfk.com/festival or info@neonnfk.com .

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

