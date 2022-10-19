ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

IRS Adjusts 2023 Tax Rates for Inflation: How It Will Impact Your Finances

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ybgs5_0if0CtXY00

In light of relentless inflation that has been exacting a toll on every aspect of life , there is some relatively good news for taxpayers. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions — these could help Americans save money via raised tax brackets .

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
The Future of Finances: Gen Z and How They Relate to Money

While the IRS announces inflation adjustments annually, with the four-decade high inflation this year, “the shift in rates is far more notable: an increase of about 7%,” The New York Times reported. In comparison, the inflation adjustment factor for 2022 was only about 3.1%, according to MarketWatch.

In turn, the tax items for tax year 2023 include a standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rising to $27,700 — up $1,800 from the prior year, according to an IRS press release.

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, while for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022, according to the release.

The IRS added that for tax year 2023, for marginal rates, the top tax rate will remain 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $578,125 (or $693,750 for married couples filing jointly), which is an increase compared to last year’s $539,900 and $647,850 figures, respectively, per The Hill.

The lowest rate is 10% for single individuals with incomes of $11,000 or less, and $22,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The other brackets are:

  • 35% for incomes over $231,250, or $462,500 for married couples filing jointly.
  • 32% for incomes over $182,100, or $364,200 for married couples filing jointly.
  • 24% for incomes over $95,375, or $190,750 for married couples filing jointly.
  • 22% for incomes over $44,725, or $89,450 for married couples filing jointly.
  • 12% for incomes over $11,000, or $22,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Other adjustments include those for the Earned Income Tax Credit — the maximum amount is $7,430 for qualifying taxpayers who have three or more qualifying children, up from $6,935 for tax year 2022, the IRS said.

And the monthly limitation for the qualified transportation fringe benefit and the monthly limitation for qualified parking increases to $300, up $20 from the limit for 2022, the IRS added.

Despite a drop in gas prices and rate hikes, inflation was still higher than expected in September. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Oct. 13, and the all-items index for the 12 months ending September increased 8.2%, driven largely by increases in the shelter, food and medical care indexes, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

The figure was higher than anticipated, as Bloomberg expected the CPI — which measures what consumers pay for goods and services including clothes, groceries, restaurant meals, recreational activities and vehicles — to have decreased to 8.1% in September.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?
More: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

“The transition toward a slower pace of rate hikes, or even lower rates following the expected 75 basis point move on November 2, is still elusive until the Fed is convinced that victory against inflation is complete — or, that something breaks as cracks in the global financial fault line deepen,” Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial, told GOBankingRates. “Whichever comes first.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : IRS Adjusts 2023 Tax Rates for Inflation: How It Will Impact Your Finances

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy