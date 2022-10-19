ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Insider

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki says wearing Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress made her feel 'powerful'

Elizabeth Debicki was asked one thing when the world learned she was playing Princess Diana. Would she get to wear the revenge dress?. In 1994, Princess Diana wore a black off-the-shoulder bodycon dress designed by Christina Stambolian to an event at London's Serpentine Gallery. On the same evening, Prince Charles (now King Charles III) admitted he was unfaithful to her following their marriage becoming "irretrievably broken."
techunwrapped.com

Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023

Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...

