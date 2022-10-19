If Big Tech didn’t know it already, it does now: It’s time to take global antitrust regulators as seriously as it does those in the United States. Maybe even more so. Meta has been forced to sell off Giphy, the GIF database and search engine it acquired back in 2020 for about $315 million. And it’s being forced to do so by regulators in the United Kingdom, not the United States, even though both Meta and Giphy are based in the US.

4 DAYS AGO