Digital Trends
Are Quest Pro’s virtual screens actually better than real monitors?
Meta’s Quest Pro is a $1,500 headset that promises to bring productivity to VR, something that has proven to be difficult due to display technology limitations. How can an 1800×1920 screen be sharp enough for text?. Do you need a Quest Pro or another monitor?. This new high-end...
Digital Trends
How to use Microsoft Teams
Learning how to use Microsoft Teams properly can save you heaps of time. It has a built-in whiteboard, video chat functionality, team organization tools, and integrates well with the Microsoft 365 productivity cloud and its suite of useful applications. With both educational and business interactions increasingly moving online, it is...
Digital Trends
Is Microsoft’s new PC cleaner just an Edge ad in disguise?
Microsoft really wants you to use the Edge browser, so much so that the company has tied it to PC optimization in a new settings app. Microsoft PC Manager does what you could always do by opening the settings menu, but the new app also prompts you to set Edge as your default browser.
Digital Trends
How your boss can spy on you with Slack, Zoom, and Teams
Slack and Teams are both super useful: They enable quick communication around the office, allow for remote work and work-from-home situations, and let employees easily share a variety of content. The downside to that is that bosses can also use them to keep an eye on what you’re doing and how active you are during your workday.
getnews.info
Playio is set out to establish a new culture in the Mobile Gaming Ecosystem
Playio brings thousands of popular games and exclusive perks through its premier gaming platform. Playio, a reward-based mobile gaming platform, is implementing new ideas onto old concepts and reimagining the play-to-earn model of gaming. The app promises to turn the game industry on its head by putting the player above all else. With its recently launched global option, Playio aims to be a central figure in the gaming ecosystem.
Digital Trends
Here’s how to move your Elder Scroll Online Stadia progress to PC for free
With Stadia’s shutdown only months away, Bethesda is now offering free access to The Elder Scrolls Online on PC and Mac to all Stadia players. Players who own the title on Stadia only need to log in to their ESO account page and download the game, with no additional purchase required.
TechCrunch
Amazon says fear of Google putting off vendors from TV hardware partnership
The revelation, officially shared by Amazon for the first time, was made by the company’s unit in India to the Competition Commission of India as part the antitrust watchdog’s years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant position in Android. Google does abuse its dominant position in Android, the regulator said Thursday in a statement, slapping a $162 million fine.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
Digital Trends
Microsoft data breach exposed sensitive data of 65,000 companies
Microsoft servers have been subject to a breach that might have affected over 65,000 entities across 111 countries, according to the security research firm, SOCRadar. SOCRadar claims that it shared with Microsoft its findings, which detailed that a misconfigured Azure Blob Storage was compromised and might have exposed approximately 2.4TB of privileged data, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, company names, and attached files containing proprietary company information, such as proof of concept documents, sales data, product orders, among other information.
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
Phys.org
Examining which factors have the biggest impact on influencer marketing effectiveness
About 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 use Instagram, and it's hard to spend much time scrolling without encountering a sponsored post from an influencer. The same holds true for just about any other social media platform. New research from the University of Washington examines how...
AOL Corp
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
Digital Trends
AMD, please don’t make the same mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched about six months ago. I gave it a rare Editors’ Choice badge in my Ryzen 7 5800X3D review, and I stand by that assessment. But AMD made a big mistake with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and I hope it doesn’t repeat that mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D (or whatever name AMD ends up going with).
Digital Trends
Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.
Vox
Silicon Valley is starting to cave to European regulators
If Big Tech didn’t know it already, it does now: It’s time to take global antitrust regulators as seriously as it does those in the United States. Maybe even more so. Meta has been forced to sell off Giphy, the GIF database and search engine it acquired back in 2020 for about $315 million. And it’s being forced to do so by regulators in the United Kingdom, not the United States, even though both Meta and Giphy are based in the US.
TechCrunch
One month after entering the spend management space, Rippling goes after global payroll
Today, at TechCrunch Disrupt, Rippling unveiled what Conrad describes as the “biggest launch” of his career — its new global payroll product. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in remote work with companies who had previously resisted hiring employees globally suddenly being forced to embrace the concept. One of the reasons companies resisted the move for so long is the myriad compliance and administrative headaches that come with paying people in other countries.
Digital Trends
Apple could launch a Frankenstein iPad Pro that runs macOS
People have been complaining for years that Apple should just merge its mobile and desktop operating systems, and they might finally see their wish come true — sort of. That’s because a new rumor claims Apple is working on bringing macOS to the M2 iPad Pro, but it could be nothing more than a tall tale.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad 2022 vs. iPad 2021: Should you upgrade?
The humble Apple iPad has been one of our favorite tablets for many, many years now — but it’s also been clear for years that it needs a design update. That’s no longer the case, as 2022’s Apple iPad has been revealed with a stunning new design that brings it into line with the rest of Apple’s iPad roster. A new design is only the start, though, as this year’s iPad also has a USB-C port and a brand-new version of the Magic Keyboard as well.
CNBC
How using analytics and AI can help companies manage the semiconductor supply chain
The CHIPS and Science Act is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but its effects haven't been felt yet. Data analytics and AI can help companies manage semiconductor supply chain issues. AI can predict a range of unexpected events, such as weather conductions, transportation bottlenecks, and labor strikes,...
