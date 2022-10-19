ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling hot, hot, hot: Heat Advisory issued for parts of SD County

By City News Service
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of San Diego County, in coastal areas and valleys, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat illness.

The NWS recommends to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

