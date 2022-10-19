Read full article on original website
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs
Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Popculture
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
CNN
