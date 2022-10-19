ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle reflects on relationship with Queen Elizabeth II after monarch’s death

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

Meghan Markle praised Queen Elizabeth II as “the most shining example” of female leadership as she reflected on their relationship weeks after the British monarch’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex feels “really grateful” to be able to support her husband, Prince Harry, following the Sept. 8 death of his grandmother, she told Variety in a story published Wednesday.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt,” Meghan said. “I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 ended her record-setting 70-year monarchy. Her husband, Prince Philip, died last year at age 99.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” Meghan said. “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020, leaving the United Kingdom and settling down in Southern California.

Meghan described feeling unsupported by the palace during a bombshell interview last year with Oprah Winfrey, but spoke fondly of her relationship with the queen. Harry and Meghan named their second child, daughter Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective,” Meghan said. “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our [Archewell] foundation.”

The Los Angeles-born Meghan also recently launched a podcast, “Archetypes,” that aims to eliminate labels used to describe women. The duchess, who starred on the legal drama “Suits” before marrying Harry in 2018, said a return to acting is not on the horizon.

“No. I’m done,” Meghan told Variety. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

