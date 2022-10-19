Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
orangeobserver.com
Town leadership, residents pleased with traffic solution
Members of the public voiced their opinions on several prominent agenda items at the Windermere Town Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Two of the main topics of conversation included discussion on the Oakdale and Ninth diverter, as well as the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the pool setback for canal front lots from 50 feet to 35 feet.
Bell tower of damaged Parramore church to be removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Black Bottom House of Prayer, a nearly 100-year-old church in Parramore, was already dealing with major damage because its roof collapsed when Hurricane Ian blew through and destroyed its bell tower. The city wants it demolished because of safety concerns. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Nature Preserve hosting 'Rambunctious Raccoons' event
The Oakland Nature Preserve is hosting an event to educate the public on raccoons. 'Rambunctious Raccoons' will offer locals the opportunity to discover the mischievous and misunderstood world of raccoons with noted naturalist Don Kendzior. Attendees will learn how the creatures eat, play, sleep and raise their young. Kendzior is...
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
multifamilybiz.com
The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
click orlando
‘We want answers:’ Good Samaritan Village residents, in limbo over flooding, consider legal action
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Cheryl Borneman’s 98- year old aunt had been living at Good Samaritan Village for 38 years up until she was evacuated the day before Hurricane Ian struck. “We want answers,” Borneman said. “This is the second time since 2017, this being much worse. She’s already...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
yourcommunitypaper.com
South Eola bounces back after hurricane
Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Like many neighborhoods, hurricane Ian quickly changed our plans for the month. Thankfully spared from the worst damage, we did see severe flooding of area lakes, especially Lake Eola, which impacted roads and accessibility. Some took to these waters, paddleboarding and even swimming — which we shouldn’t have to say is not allowed (for good reason).
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
click orlando
‘The Woman King’ assistant editor, DeLand native brings back experience to teach students new skill
DeLAND, Fla. – Students at the Lacey Family Spring Hill Boys & Girls Club In DeLand got quite the surprise this week, learning a skill many say they otherwise wouldn’t. DeLand native A’sia Horne hosted a 2-day video editing boot camp teaching the kids about video and audio editing and visual effects. Horne told News 6 it’s all about exposure for these kids.
orangeobserver.com
City commissioners discuss code amendments
The city of Winter Garden approved the first reading of a proposal to amend portions of the Code of Ordinances concerning utilities and the city’s water and wastewater systems at the City Commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 13. The request is to amend portions of Article II and Article IV...
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
WESH
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
Comments / 0