Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says
An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
tampabeacon.com
Juvenile held in shooting
Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
Escaped Georgia murderer found on I-75 in Charlotte County
FHP troopers found an escaped Georgia murderer walking on I-75 near mile marker 158 in Charlotte County
Police: Friends left teen shooting victim to die in Tampa McDonald’s parking lot; tips sought
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a McDonald's parking lot in Tampa, according to police.
Tampa police locate missing 11-year-old boy
The Tampa Police Department located an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning.
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
‘Once they’re gone, they’re not coming back’: Mother calls to end gun violence after Tampa sees increase in shootings
In the past two weeks, Tampa police have investigated multiple shootings, including two involving teen victims.
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto County crash
Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in DeSoto County around 3 p.m. today
