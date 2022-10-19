MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is entering the home stretch of its best season in recent memory – and they are not done yet. After going 20-1 and winning two Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division titles in 2020 and 2021, the team was promoted to the highly competitive Liberty Division in 2022. Despite significantly tougher competition, the Cougars have continued to find success, finishing division play with a stellar 9-3 record, currently good for second place.

