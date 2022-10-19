Read full article on original website
Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys historic season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is entering the home stretch of its best season in recent memory – and they are not done yet. After going 20-1 and winning two Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division titles in 2020 and 2021, the team was promoted to the highly competitive Liberty Division in 2022. Despite significantly tougher competition, the Cougars have continued to find success, finishing division play with a stellar 9-3 record, currently good for second place.
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes in third place at SEC–American Division championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in third place out of nine teams at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. Junior Mae Dowling finished in fourth place out of 64 runners in...
West Orange and Glen Ridge to meet in Essex County Tournament girls soccer championship game
WEST ORANGE/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team will face Glen Ridge High School in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell HIgh School at 2 p.m. Glen Ridge, seeded 12th, stunned top-seeded Montclair, 2-1, and third-seeded...
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed...
Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark...
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
Bloomfield College president hosts ACE Women’s Network-NJ event
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans recently hosted board members from the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey at the college’s Westminster Arts Center. More than 50 higher education leaders from northern and central New Jersey, representing both public and private, and...
OctoberFeast returns to Glen Ridge, supports community service initiatives
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — It’s back! The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge will once again hold its gala fundraiser, OctoberFeast, on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Back after a two-year hiatus, the event will be held at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Ave.
Irvington NAACP to hold 41st-anniversary gala
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP will celebrate its 41st year as a branch of the oldest civil rights organization in America at a gala on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at D’Lorice, 665 Stuyvesant Ave. in Irvington. This year’s honorees worked throughout the pandemic to provide...
Belleville American Legion raises funds for area cancer nonprofit
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville Post 105 American Legion family, consisting of American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105, donated $1,500 to the Gail’s Angels Foundation in October from a fundraiser held at the Post 105 annual picnic on Sept. 17. The Gail’s...
