Pita Pockets and Lili’s Restaurant in Amherst rated among New England’s best by Yelp, to little surprise for diners

Stockbridge named as one of the most beautiful small towns in America, Architectural Digest says
One Massachusetts town is being named more beautiful than the rest. Architectural Digest recently released a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. From the beach town of Cape May, New Jersey to the wine-growing region of Boonville, California, all towns on the list have its own unique charm that have earned a spot as one of the most beautiful.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
N.J. town residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
thereminder.com
New nutrition shop offers twist to healthy drinks in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – Murphy’s Nutrition is a brand new one-stop shop for getting a day started, offering energy bombs, shakes and kid-friendly drinks. It is a place for teens and college students to hangout, there is a play set for children, and adults can unwind for a few minutes sipping on a Murphy’s Nutrition drink.
westernmassnews.com
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards. Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win. She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News...
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)
Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
Nicholas Ferguson leads defense as No. 5 East Longmeadow football tops No. 9 Agawam
AGAWAM – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the No. 5 East Longmeadow football team bounced back with a 28-7 win over No. 9 Agawam Friday night.
Here Are 10 Pittsfield Pizza Shops, Vote For Your Favorite
I love pizza. Who doesn't, really? I'm gonna list 10 random pizza shops, please vote on your favorite at the end!. 2. Berkshire Mountain Bakery (Elm St.) 3. Papa Joe's (Newell St.) 4. Domino's (North St.) 5. East Side Cafe (Newell St.) 6. South Street Pizza. 7. Tyler St. Pizza...
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
South Hadley seeking donations to preserve 210 acres of river bottomland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town is seeking donations to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting Connecticut River will forever be used for agricultural use and not commercially developed. The state Department of Agricultural Resources has agreed to pay the Lauzier family, owners of the Alvord St. property, about 90%...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
