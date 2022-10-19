Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
actionnews5.com
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor. Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.
hottytoddy.com
Chancellor’s House Seeking Clothing Donations for Palmer Home for Children
The Chancellor’s House in Oxford is holding a Clothing Drive in support of Palmer Home for Children. Bins will be placed in the Chancellor’s House lobby where guests and local residents can drop off clothing from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Palmer Home is...
hottytoddy.com
OPC to Hold Trunk or Treat Event with ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Activity Center
The Oxford Park Commission will host its inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Friday in the parking lot outside the front of the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center. The Trunk or Treat event will take place from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Activity Center. After...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Ole Miss student remembered for loyalty
MADISON — Friends and family of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run accident in Oxford this past weekend remembered him as compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal. Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, following the hit-and-run in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
hottytoddy.com
UM, Community Partners Hosting Oxford-Lafayette Health Fair
Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are invited to a free health fair, hosted by the University of Mississippi, Lafayette County Chapter of the NAACP and MississippiCare, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oxford Activity Center. Free parking is available, and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot will...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Daily Mississippian
Comedy scene stands up in Oxford
If you visit Moe’s Penny Bar on a Wednesday night, you’ll find what you’d probably expect. Patrons sitting around the bar, enjoying drinks with their friends. Wings with celery, carrots and ranch being delivered to tables. Music filling the bar with life. But at 8 p.m., something...
desotocountynews.com
Purse Project benefit helps House of Grace shelter
Photo: A plethora of items up on a silent auction as part of the Purse Project event Thursday at the Red Barn Reception Hall in Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The statistics House of Grace Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Sarita Drake will recite to you are staggering when asked about the level there is for abuse in a household.
localmemphis.com
"It won’t just impact farmers. It will impact everybody” | How the drought isn't just affecting the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret. The Mississippi River is at record low levels. Over the last few weeks, we have seen fish carcasses, boats stuck in the mud and an overall very eerie scene across the river. Well unfortunately, we were not the only ones dealing with...
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
hottytoddy.com
Up-and-Coming Comedian to Perform at Ford Center
A University of Mississippi alumnus who is gaining a national audience as a comedian is returning to campus for a performance at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Jay Jurden, who received his bachelor’s degree in theatre and acting from UM, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday...
Flu running rampant through schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State
More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Oxford Eagle
Flu season hits Oxford early
Flu season hit Oxford early this year as an influx of positive cases forced the Oxford Middle School football team to cancel practice as a preventative measure earlier this week. The Oxford School District reported 25 positive flu cases among students at OMS on Wednesday, and that number jumped to...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford School District Reports 25 Flu Cases at OMS Wednesday
The flu has arrived in Oxford a little earlier than it usually does. According to the Oxford School District, there were 25 student flu cases confirmed on Wednesday at Oxford Middle School. The uptick in cases caused OMS to cancel football practice earlier this week as a preventative measure leading...
Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
