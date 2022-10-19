Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick: Kane Hull and Craig Porter guilty of murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 24-year-old man on a night out. Ryan Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed by a masked attacker outside a bar at Carlyle's Court in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, had denied murder but jurors at...
BBC
Lady Leshurr assaulted ex-girlfriend, court hears
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and her new partner in east London, a court has heard. The 34-year-old artist - real name Melesha O'Garro - allegedly assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea around 05:00 BST on Saturday. The women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since...
BBC
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
iheart.com
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
BBC
Bristol cannabis factory worth £3.5m discovered by police
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m have been seized by police in Bristol. Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside an industrial unit near Burcott Road in Avonmouth on 17 October. Insp Steve Davey said: "A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for this...
BBC
Indonesian woman's body found inside python, say reports
A woman in Indonesia's Jambi province was killed and swallowed whole by a python, according to local reports. Jahrah, a rubber-tapper reportedly in her 50s, had made her way to work at a rubber plantation on Sunday morning. She was reported missing after failing to return that night, and search...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
BBC
Tower Hamlets: Man found strangled named
A man who was found dead in Tower Hamlets last week has been named by police as Darren Ammon. The 47-year-old, from Bethnal Green, was discovered at about midnight on Wednesday 19 October in Kirton Gardens. A post mortem examination was carried out on Friday and gave a cause of...
BBC
Bournemouth: Man accused of murder was not 16, court rules
A man who believed he was aged 16 when he was arrested on suspicion of murder was 20 at the time, a court has ruled. Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai is charged with murdering Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth. Mr Roberts died after being stabbed outside a branch of Subway in...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Man arrested in Cleeve
A man has been arrested after two men were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a full face covering. Police were called shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday and officers attended Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset. The man, in his 30s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
Comments / 0