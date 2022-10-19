Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Med star Brian Tee will exit the series following 8 seasons on the medical drama with episode 9 titled “Could Be The Start Of Something New” airing December 7 serving as his final appearance. He will however return for episode 16 offscreen to make his directorial debut. It was Tee’s decision to depart from the series following the end of his 6-year contract to spend more time with his family—his daughter with his wife Mirelly Taylor, Madelyn was 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med—and to pursue other opportunities expanding on his experience as an actor, a...
Who Are Skylar Astin’s Parents? The ‘So Help Me Todd’ Star Doesn’t Use Their Last Name
Actor and singer Skylar Astin often uses his roles to show off his many skills. Since growing a massive Broadway following after he originated the role of Georg in Spring Awakening, Skylar has made several film appearances in Hamlet 2 and Taking Woodstock. However, his breakout role came in 2012 when he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest, Jesse Swanson, in the Pitch Perfect movies.
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
msn.com
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set
One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special
Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date
Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Peregrym is an original...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0