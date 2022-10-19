Read full article on original website
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies. Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview...
Studios Asking Xbox To Drop Xbox Series S Requirement, Dev Says; System Has Become "Albatross"
A game developer has claimed that "many" studios are trying to drop a requirement that their games have to launch on the Xbox Series S. As reported by VGC, VFX artist Ian Maclure responded to a post from Jeff Gerstmann, formerly of Giant Bomb, who said he believes the "'Series S is holding back next-gen games' argument seems really broken to me." Maclure, who worked on Xbox Series X|S title I Am Fish, responded to this to explain that a number of developers actually do want the Series S requirement dropped.
EA Motive Boss Discusses Canceled IP Gaia, Iron Man Development
EA Motive's Dead Space remake isn't out for several months, but the company is already working on its next big project, Iron Man. In an interview with Eurogamer, the studio's general manager Patrick Klaus frankly discusses its first attempt at a new IP, and why it was canceled without seeing the light of day.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase
During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game. The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having...
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
How Resident Evil 4 Remake Connects With Resident Evil 2
Leon Kennedy will, of course, remain the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 for the game's upcoming remake, but Capcom is taking a slightly different approach this time around. The studio is more directly connecting Resident Evil 4 to Leon's first appearance--the Raccoon City Incident in Resident Evil 2. Speaking to...
Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview
When Capcom officially announced it was remaking Resident Evil 4, Kurt was apprehensive. The original Resident Evil 4 is not without its blemishes--it is, after all, a 17-year-old game. But tank controls and Ashley Graham aside, his apprehension was largely tied to whether Capcom could capture the spirit of the original.
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
New Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Features Epic Battles, Development Is In The "Final Stretch"
A new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI has arrived and has brought with it plenty of new story details. Set in the land of Valisthea, the latest video dive into the upcoming action-RPG has revealed that the land is dying and various nations are vying for control over the power of the enigmatic crystals that can either hasten this demise or bring life back to the world.
WoW: Dragonflight Is Getting A Series Of Animated Shorts To Help You Brush Up On Your Dragon Lore
World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion goes heavy on the dragons, and a new series of animated shorts will help players brush up on all the critical moments of dragon history from the game's lore ahead of the new expansion's arrival. Called Dragonflight: Legacies, the animated shorts will feature the...
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Resident Evil Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch
Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20. It'll feature information on some of the biggest upcoming horror games, including a remake of the classic Resident Evil 4. Here's how to watch and what to expect. How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase.
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode
Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
